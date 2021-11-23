Yesterday, the media round was telecast on Bigg Boss 15. People told Shamita Shetty that she has been trusting Vishal Kotian when he does not seem to respect their relationship at all. They tell her about that incident where Vishal Kotian was seen telling that Raqesh Bapat has struck gold by dating none other than the sister of Shilpa Shetty. His exact line was, "Raqesh ne lamba haath maara hai..." This sounds very wrong at all levels. Though Vishal Kotian said that it was all said in fun, Shamita Shetty was clearly not amused. She said that it is not funny and does not sound good at all. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Simba Nagpal finally out of Salman Khan's show? Fans say, 'Sukoon se sone bhi nahi diya use' — read HILARIOUS tweets

Shamita Shetty was also informed about how Vishal Kotian also spoke about Raj Kundra though it was just a passing reference. She was very upset. She finally told Vishal that such statements were unacceptable and he should not expect her to forgive if she comes to know about such stuff. Her mom, Sunanda Shetty is also happy that she has discovered his true colours.

Raqesh Bapat is now out of the show as he is under observation after undergoing treatment for kidney stone. Sunanda Shetty loves Raqesh Bapat and considers him as part of the family. ShaRa fans are backing Shamita on the show. It seems she is in the top five.