Shehnaaz Gill adorably explains why she lost weight after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 – watch video

Shehnaaz Gill stunned her fans with her massive transformation. She lost oodles of weight leaving everyone surprised. The actress looks hot and sexy now and her fans too love how gorgeous she has become. Many wonders often how easily Shehnaaz lost those extra kilos because she herself had admitted in Bigg Boss 13 that she won't be able to lose weight ever as she belongs to Punjab. But in this video, Sana explains why she lost weight after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She says, " People used to think that I will never be able to lose weight, but it was always my choice. I wasn't getting good work earlier and in Punjab, my weight was never an issue and I was happy with it. But when I came out and saw that people love me so much and I was also getting good work, then I was like' weight loss' is no big deal. I will do it. I am a very moody person, if I am determined to do something I do it or else I will never". Shehnaaz Gill ahs have been trending since morning as it's her birthday today. Sidnaaz fans are showering all the love on her. Her old video of a birthday celebration with Sidharth Shukla is also going VIRAL. Fans immensely miss to see this pair to see together. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's BFF Ken Ferns shares a pic from her low-key birthday celebration; says, 'Happy Birthday to my janeman'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85)

Shehnaaz will be seen in Bigg Boss 15 grand finale to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla and fans are eagerly waiting for Sana to make an appearance on the season 15 for the first time ever. Shehnaaz is extremely close to Sidharth's family and she often keeps visiting his om Rita Shukla, their bond s something highly adored by fans. Also Read - Happy birthday Shehnaaz Gill trends on Twitter; SidNaaz fans share heartwarming messages for Bigg Boss 13 contestant