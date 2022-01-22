Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS why Katrina has become 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'; there’s a Vicky Kaushal angle to it – Watch Video

In this viral video, you can see Sana interacting with Yashraj explaining the logic that today after getting married to Vicky Kaushal now Katrina belongs to Punjab and she has become 'Punjab ki Katrina' in a real sense.