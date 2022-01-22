Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS why Katrina has become 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'; there’s a Vicky Kaushal angle to it – Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill is back ad fans are rejoicing this moment. Shehnaaz is today one of the most loved celebrities in India. But a few years ago she has trying hard to make her name in the industry. She used to proudly call herself Punjab Ki ', but today she calls herself ' India Ki Shehnaaz Gill' and explains why the real Katrina has now become ' Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. In this viral video, you can see Sana interacting with Yashraj explaining the logic that today after getting married to now Katrina belongs to Punjab and she has become 'Punjab ki Katrina' in a real sense and she is happy to be India's, Shehnaaz Gill. Indeed It's good to see her laugh after a long time. Shehnaaz ill is coping from best friend Sidharth Shukla's untimely death and we can see that SidNaaz fans are overjoyed with this improvement. Shehnaaz has been trending number one of Twitter and all thanks to this hilarious video of her. She even hummed along with Yashraj on her rant Boring Day, Boring People and that has now become a sensation on the internet and everyone is tripping on it. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn parents via surrogacy; Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and more celebs congratulate the couple

Shehnaaz even recently shared a video where she was seen in conversation with Siddharth's family Guru sister Shivani Kumar, where she recalled him by saying, " Humari adventure abhi hai, unki adventure whole ho chuki hai. Unka kapda trade ho chuka hai lekin woh kahin na kahin aa chuke hain..shakal unki trade ho gayi hai however woh dobara iss roop mein aa chuke hain. Unka account mere saath abhi ke liye band ho gaya hai…phir is also proceed hoga