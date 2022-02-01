Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash may have won the title of the show, but there are many who aren't very happy with her win. Apart from Karan Kundrra Tejasswi didn't really share a good bond with any contestant in the Bigg Bos 15 house in fact her rivalry with often grabbed a lot of attention. In the last task of the house, we saw how Tejasswi pulled down Shamita from her boyfriend Karan's back while she was giving him a massage and called her 'aunty', which left Shamita and her supporters fuming. Later Tejasswi did apologise to Shamita saying that she didn't mean to call her aunty and it was an expression. Shamita Shetty's fans slammed Tejasswi for age shaming. And the latest one to react to the aunty comment of Teja is Shamita Shetty's sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Which of these new jodis do you think will stick around for the long haul? VOTE NOW

The actress reached out to support her sister and while talking to the paparazzi she was asked about Shamita being called aunty in the fight, to which she replied, " Mera yeh maanna hai, jab ek aurat doosri aurat ko neeche dikhane ki koshish kare, woh meri behen ho ya koi aur ho, that's a sign of weakness aur main uss cheez ko kabhi support nahi karungi (I believe that when a woman tried to show another woman in poor light, whether it is my sister or someone else, it's a sign of weakness and I will never support it)". She further added, " Aur jis tareeke se uss cheez ko bola gaya, main uske sakht khilaaf hoon (The way it was said, I am completely against it). I just think it boils down to manners. Hum aisi cheezein karenge hi nahi (Shamita and I will never say such a thing). My parents were very, very strict with us". Raqesh Bapat too slammed Tejasswi while Karan Kundrra supported her.