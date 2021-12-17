SHOCKING! Neha Bhasin REVEALS she needed therapy and anti-depressants after Bigg Boss OTT

, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, has poured her heart out while talking about her own share of highs and lows inside the house. She revealed that she had to undergo therapy and take anti-depresssants post her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee come down to blows; the latter says, 'Aisa Lafa Lagaoongi Na'- watch video

While responding to a video where Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz were seen discussing about her on Bigg Boss 15, Neha said in a series of tweets that she has learnt to let the universe love her. She also remembered the times when she received love from her fellow Bigg Boss contestants.

"I am grateful to be remembered with . Little things matter to me. After bigg boss OTT I needed therapy and anti depressants. After bigg boss 15 I just let the universe love me. I remember my housemates with love too and wish them all well. I don't have filters but am all," Neha tweeted.

Talking about her turbulent relationships with contestants including Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and others, Neha wrote, "Also even in a house where it is so tough to trust and lean on someone on my bday night after my infamous meltdown everyone in the bigg boss 15, house gathered to love and support me. I was immensely hurt and broken but I remember everyone's goodness that night."

She continued, "I didn't even realise I pushed Teja and Umar, but they never said anything. We weren't friends but Teja kissed me and hugged me. Umar and Vishal enticed the child in me by a shirtless dance which I doubt they would do for anyone else. Jay sat my bedside and made me laugh.

"Karan and I didn't see eye to eye but he stood by my side patiently. Rajiv cuddled me like my Nani Ma. Simba up from his slumber held my hand. And my two friends For who my heart bled that night Pratik and Nishant swallowed their pride and sang for me and hugged me too."

She concluded, "I don't do well with games, I don't do too well in toxic houses, I don't know how to hold my emotions back. And it's been very difficult to let go off few, things but all in all I am grateful. Truly and deeply for it all. All humans have their good, bad and ugly. Big hugs."

Known for belting out hits such as Jag Ghoomeya, Swag Se Swagat and Dhunki among many others, singer Neha Bhasin, was the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. Tagging herself as a "fearless person", Neha had said that she wanted to experiment with the idea of interacting with different people since she has always taken extreme experimental steps in her life.