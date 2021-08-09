SidNaaz fans take Twitter by storm as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get spotted with the former's family in Lonavala

While Bigg Boss OTT is here, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill continue to trend on Twitter. Yesterday, the two were spotted outside a cafe in Lonavala. The pics were shared by a fans at around 2 am at night. Since then, the two have been trending. Both of them were twinning. While Shehnaaz Gill chose an onion pink top, Sidharth Shukla's top was also in the same colour. It seems they had stopped at the cafe on the Mumbai-Lonavala Highway. It looked like they went for a monsoon drive. Sidharth Shukla's mom and sister was also seen with the two. This pic has delighted the hearts of SidNaaz fans. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh's Narappa gets leaked on Tamilrockers, Voot's Silsila SidNaaz Ka excites fans and more

A month back, there was speculations that their friendship had hit a rough patch. But on a recent talk show, Shehnaaz Gill said that Sidharth Shukla is like her family member. She said he is someone who believes in action more than words. Photos of the two are extremely rare. They hardly get clicked by the paps. Such moments are very rare.

And #SidNaaz is still Trending !!

What a beautiful sight to wake up to

Congratulations Fam...A month that begins so well shall surely be awesome.

Stay Happy Stay Blessed Fam❤ #MondayMotivaton — Sym ❤?????? (@indibandi20) August 9, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunaina sethi (@nainasidnaaz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidnaaz__Nation (@sidnaaz__nation)

Finally after so many years could see them together love for our Sidnaaz #SidNaaz — Neha Singh (@NehaSin97253251) August 9, 2021

Mai Raat ko Jaldi hi sogayi ??

Aise hota kisiko pata ??????? ya Allah ??aise hi wo chup chup ke jate rahe ham dekhte rahe ???#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/nc8QkNyrxG — NAZII? Birthday month???#kattarsidnaazian❤️? (@NaziyaSr) August 9, 2021

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of India's most-loved pairs. We hope to see them soon on Bigg Boss OTT. It is refreshing to see how they keep friendship private preferring to avoid the splash of social media.