Tejasswi Prakash has SPECIAL Valentine's Day plans for Karan Kundrra; but is CONFUSED about what to gift him

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are right now the hottest and most popular couple in town. The lovebirds paint the town red with their appearance and this Valentine's Day the Naagin 6 actress has some special plans for his LOVE Karan Kundrra and wants to do something special for him this year. However, she is damn confused about what gift she should gift him and even asker TejRan's fans to help her with some suggestions. Indeed this Valentine is going to be all about TejRan and their fans cannot contain their excitement to see the lovebirds celebrating their first Valentine together.

Karan and Tejasswi are madly and deeply in LOVE with each other. After Tejasswi's win, there was a lot of negativity around and many blamed her for spoiling Karan's win as he was expected to be the winner. Defending her ladylove he in one of his interviews said, I lived the Bigg Boss journey the way I wanted to. If I fell in love, why would it be Tejasswi's fault? Why are people blaming her for this? She made me stronger, gave me the strength to survive till the end in that madhouse. If she wasn't there, main give up kar ke nikal gaya hota (I would have given up and left)".

While Tejasswi in one of her interview admitted that she and Karan are shamelessly possessive about each other and she is damn proud of it. " I am very possessive and I am proud of it. In fact, Karan and I are shamelessly possessive." Coming back to TejRan's Valentine's celebration. Don't forget to share your ideas for the couple in the comment box below.