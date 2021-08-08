Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Technical glitch causes chaos; angry fans tweet 'NOT DONE' as the mood gets ruined

The hype around Bigg Boss OTT is immense. The grand premiere has gone live however fans are very disappointed. It is not because of the contestants or the host Karan Johar. It is because of the technical glitch leading to disruption. Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration as their viewing got disrupted due to server issues. Fans are calling out the OTT platform on Twitter and stating that their mood has been ruined. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Omung Kumar REVEALS he designed the house to look like a six week carnival for the contestants

Kya Grand Premier hai...@ColorsTV @justvoot @VootSelect

Its just Buffering and not playing at all..

Server ko bhi thoda Over the Top kar diya hota...bahot hi below the Bottom tha#BiggBossOTT — BB13 ⭐ Sid Forever (@love_4_sid) August 8, 2021

Aree vhai episode hi upload kardo pre recorded hai. Server slow hai #Voot ka #BiggBossOTT — Random Guy (@RandomG11757189) August 8, 2021

@justvoot @VootSelect @VootSupport

What is this ??? I can't watch it like this.#voot is worst OTT app as compared to others. Expected much better. If u showing biggest Indian show on ur platform then first make ur servers work properly. Worst experience.#BiggBossOTT @BiggBoss — Jagpreet Singh (@jagpreet77) August 8, 2021

Ghantaa ka OTT

Server toh thik kr lete #BiggBossOTT — Aditya (@Soul__bliss) August 8, 2021

Fix crash issue .. server issues while watching live streaming of bigg boss ott fixed it ASAP...? — Amit Gupta (@AmitGup42927337) August 8, 2021

Voot subscription + extra data pack recharge result buffering only ..@VootSelect @justvoot pahley server to check ker latey.? — Singh Janhvi (@singh__janhvi) August 8, 2021

Talking about the contestants of the show, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath and others are going to enter the house tonight. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT GRAND PREMIERE LIVE Updates: Shamita Shetty picks Raqesh Bapat as her connection; has a difference of opinion with Pratik Sehajpal on stage