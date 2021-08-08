Bigg Boss OTT Grand Premiere: Technical glitch causes chaos; angry fans tweet 'NOT DONE' as the mood gets ruined
Bigg Boss OTT grand premiere has gone live on VOOT Select. However, fans are highly disappointed as they face technical glitch.
