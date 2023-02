Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards its finale week. Karan Johar will be hosting the last Weekend Ka Vaar before the finale happens. The first torture task happened where mandali faced the onslaught of Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta, Shehnaaz Gill and more contestants who did NOT win Salman Khan's reality show but achieved enormous fame and love

Gauahar Khan has slammed non-Mandali for use of detergent

OG Bigg Boss contestant and Bigg Boss 8 winner Gauahar Khan has slammed non-Mandali for using soap and throwing detergent into the mouths of Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan. She tweeted that the three did well to not let go of the buzzer. But she admitted that the level of torture endured in the task was nothing as compared to earlier seasons.

Surf mooh mein , disgusting ! Balti pakdi nahi jaati toh maaro mat ! Torture pehle bhi hua hai , har baar hota hai , par thoda cross hota hai . Hats off nimrit stan ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 3, 2023

But yeh toh fact hai , isse zyaada torture hua hai. Bohat zyaada . Mirchi aur pepper face pe ragda gaya hai season 8 mein , baal kaate gayein hain , kutte ki potty daali gayi hai, mosquito repellent face pe daala gaya hai , par task kabhi radd nahi hua . Roka gaya , par radd nahi — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 3, 2023

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan's friend hits out at Shalin Bhanot

Nishant who is a rapper and friend of MC Stan has slammed Shalin Bhanot for losing grip on the bucket a couple of times. MC Stan got hit on his head twice with the bucket. Also, when his helmet came off no one instantly helped him put it back.

The amount of Torture he suffered today is nothing in front of what he has suffered in life! Hats off to my boy showing everyone the real power of learning from the Street! They tortured him the most but he didn't give up! #MCStan #MCStanArmy pic.twitter.com/xIN2UtO7lb — Nishant (@Ft_Nishant_) February 2, 2023

#MCStan was asking for helmet instead #Shalin hit him on his face with the bucket (full of water) so hard that it broke!! truly disgusting and inhuman behavior. Kudos to Stan for being so resilient and standing tall.#BB16 #MCStan? pic.twitter.com/hwq9Fyj93J — Nishant (@Ft_Nishant_) February 2, 2023

Rajiv Adatia comes out in support of Archana Gautam in BB 16

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia has come out in support of Archana Gautam. He said that she gave her 100 per cent to the task. He also said that the task was nothing as compared to what people saw in earlier seasons. Fans will remember how burnt chilli was put near his nose.

Last season I had powder, chilli put in a pan and blown in my face, soap, garbage bags, flour, in my eyes my throat! My throat got burnt and was on tablets in the house! It was bad 7 hours straight! I didn’t complain! That was the task to get me up! Archana was not wrong here! — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) February 2, 2023

Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar announces Shiv Thakare's elimination

In the promo of Bigg Boss 16, we can see that Karan Johar has announced the ouster of Shiv Thakare. He will be left in tears. The show will go to the grand finale with six contestants. Here is a look at the promo...

This was a round-up of all the happening developments from Bigg Boss 16. Let us know whom you all are supporting in the comments!