The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has become synonymous with who has been hosting the show for the past 12 years now. One just can't imagine Bigg Boss without Salman or vice versa. Every year, Salman brings something new to the table and entertains the viewers in his inimitable style. But many might not know that Salman was not the first choice to host Bigg Boss. It was none other than his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend .

As we all know that the first season of Bigg Boss was hosted by followed by (Bigg Boss 2) and (Bigg Boss 3). Then Salman finally took over the hosting duties from the 4th season and cemented his place as the show's host. But before Salman, the makers wanted to bring Shah Rukh Khan onboard. However, things didn't materialize due to King Khan's shoulder injury and the offer then went straight to Salman.

When Salman was asked about 's theme of having 'vichitra jodi' locked inside the house, the superstar unexpectedly went on to make the huge revelation. " and me. We hosted season 5 together. So, he is the best choice for me," Salman had replied to The Indian Express when asked to mention Bollywood's vichitra jodi. He then added, "Also taking you back, I will pick Shah Rukh Khan. Not many know that SRK was the original choice for Bigg Boss. But he had a shoulder injury (and so couldn't do it) and so the offer came to me. I thank him for this."

Not to forget that Shah Rukh Khan had appeared as a special guest and shared the Bigg Boss stage with Salman on Bigg Boss 9. Both were seen promoting each other's movies and floored their fans with their hilarious banter.

Now you know how it happened.

Before the launch of Bigg Boss 15, Salman had that he has had the longest association with Bigg Boss and he was happy to return as the host of Bigg Boss 15. "It is always a great pleasure to come back to hosting Bigg Boss, a show that I share such a long-standing association with. Like the past successful seasons, the new season of the show will be even more exciting, as the contestants get ready for a wild ride in the jungle with VishwasunTREE accompanying them in their journey. Rest assured this season is about to witness 'dangal' like never before. Buckle up, it is going to be an excursion to remember as it's 'sankat in jungle' this year," he had said.

The new season of Bigg Boss is currently making the contestants facing number of challenges as the contestants have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it has been a wild ride for the inmates, so far.