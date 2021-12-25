10:45 pm

Salman makes everyone see where they were wrong in the fair and unfair chaos. Salman makes Shamita see where she was wrong. Salman reveals she was wrong in pushing Rakhi. He later slams Karan. He takes a jibe at Karan for always being fair in the game throughout the season. He also asks Tejasswi. Salman says that Karan was the one who was going on and on about the unfairness. Karan states his point of view stating that he hadn't cancelled the task but the situation of dor or die. Salman asks him what his problem was Rakhi and Devo supporting Teja or not him. Karan says he doesn't need their support. Karan explains his POV. Salman asks Nishant about the game and the task. Nishant states that everything was fair and unfair at the same time. Karan asks Salman why was it so important for him to win that his best friend/ love interest/ fellow contestant to win only with fair means. Salman asks so Teja will have asked them to make her win by hook or by crook. He disagrees and then Salman slams Karan. Salman asks did he feel how many people were playing the game for Tejasswi inside the house. He says 3. Salman says only two contestants. Pratik backs out saying he was supporting Abhijit. Rakhi also says that she wasn't supporting Teja either. Salman asks how can she blame Tejasswi for everything and say that you are planning to win by unfair means. Umar chips in the conversation and Salman asks what's wrong with that. Salman says that even the thought of chori is wrong. Salman asks who took out the pics. Devo names Umar and Rashami. Salman says that their helplessness is helplessness and other contestants' helplessness is not helplessness. Salman asks Pratik if he is playing the game and someone wants to make him win unfair means. He can voice it. Pratik agrees and Rakhi, Umar, Teja join continuing the discussion defending themselves.