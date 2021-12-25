Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan SLAMS Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and other contestants

Bigg Boss 15, 25 December 2021, Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan and the housemates will soak in the Christmas spirits. RRR's Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR alongside SS Rajamouli will grace the sets.