Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan SLAMS Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and other contestants
Bigg Boss 15, 25 December 2021, Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan and the housemates will soak in the Christmas spirits. RRR's Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR alongside SS Rajamouli will grace the sets.
As we gear up for the last week of 2021, here we are sharing the live updates of Bigg Boss 15's last Weekend Ka Vaar of the year. It is going to be epic as Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday tomorrow. Also, RRR cast and crew, director SS Rajamouli and cast - Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will be gracing the sets of the Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan will school the housemates for their behaviour as usual. Karan Kundrra will be slammed by the Bigg Boss 15 host for his behaviour with Tejasswi Prakash yet again. Check out the complete Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar updates of 25 December 2021 here:
Live Blog
Dec 25
th 2021
10:45 pm
Fair and unfair clarity
Salman makes everyone see where they were wrong in the fair and unfair chaos. Salman makes Shamita see where she was wrong. Salman reveals she was wrong in pushing Rakhi. He later slams Karan. He takes a jibe at Karan for always being fair in the game throughout the season. He also asks Tejasswi. Salman says that Karan was the one who was going on and on about the unfairness. Karan states his point of view stating that he hadn't cancelled the task but the situation of dor or die. Salman asks him what his problem was Rakhi and Devo supporting Teja or not him. Karan says he doesn't need their support. Karan explains his POV. Salman asks Nishant about the game and the task. Nishant states that everything was fair and unfair at the same time. Karan asks Salman why was it so important for him to win that his best friend/ love interest/ fellow contestant to win only with fair means. Salman asks so Teja will have asked them to make her win by hook or by crook. He disagrees and then Salman slams Karan. Salman asks did he feel how many people were playing the game for Tejasswi inside the house. He says 3. Salman says only two contestants. Pratik backs out saying he was supporting Abhijit. Rakhi also says that she wasn't supporting Teja either. Salman asks how can she blame Tejasswi for everything and say that you are planning to win by unfair means. Umar chips in the conversation and Salman asks what's wrong with that. Salman says that even the thought of chori is wrong. Salman asks who took out the pics. Devo names Umar and Rashami. Salman says that their helplessness is helplessness and other contestants' helplessness is not helplessness. Salman asks Pratik if he is playing the game and someone wants to make him win unfair means. He can voice it. Pratik agrees and Rakhi, Umar, Teja join continuing the discussion defending themselves.
10:29 pm
Salman slams the contestant
Salman Khan praises Rakhi for entertaining the contestants. He calls the rest of the contestants laid back. He says that there are only two weeks left so give the best shot. Salman, however, says that Rakhi also made mistakes. Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar and Devoleena are nominated for eliminations. Salman slams the contestants for yet again cancelling the finale task. Salman asks contestants who are unfair as per the contestants. Karan feels Devoleena is unfair, Shamita feels Rakhi was unfair, Pratik and Nishant call everyone unfair as they play with as per their needs. Salman asks Shamita about the unfairness. Shamita reasons that Rakhi only listens to her friends Devoleena. Salman explains every stage is important inside the house of Bigg Boss so her basis to call only Rakhi unfair out of all the contestants is also not unfair. Salman asks who had cancelled the previous finale task. The contestants talk at the same time and Salman reveals the real reason on why the task was cancelled. He reveals the task got cancelled because they all played it as per their rules. Salman asks Shamita why is she focussing on only Rakhi being unfair. Shamita tries to explain her point. Salman slams how can they cancel the task as important as the ticket to finale week.
10:17 pm
Taarak's request
After seeing the contestants performing on Salman's songs, Taarak requests Salman to perform on his fave song Dabangg. Salman leads them as they perform the hook step of Dabangg. The RRR cast celebrates Salman's birthday with cake and also sing the song. The RRR takes leave of the contestants and the audience. Taarak promotes his film in Hindi.
10:12 pm
Contestants' surprise for Salman
The Bigg Boss 15 housemates give a special surprise to Salman Khan on the eve of his birthday by performing his songs. Karan-Teja, Umar-Rash perform on Salman Khan's song. Pratik-Devo, Shamita-Nishant perform on Mashallah, the boys dance on Aaj ki Party. Rakhi joins the boys for a performance on Jumme Ki Raat. The contestants groove to Bhai Ka Birthday.
10:09 pm
Abhijit's special surprise
Abhijit sings a special song for Salma Khan on his birthday which he composed himself. Salman reveals that Alia, Ram, Taarak and SS Rajamouli are in Bigg Boss 15 to promote their film RRR.
10:04 pm
Salman Khan greets contestants and makes them greet RRR cast and crew
Salman Khan greets contestants and makes them meet the RRR cast and crew. Salman invites everyone on stage in alphabetical order. Alia makes Abhijit sing a song. Salman pokes fun at Abhijit by talking about his maid Sunita. Abhijit sings Dekha Hai Pehli Baar.
10:00 pm
Ram, Taarak, Alia and Salman have fun
There are a lot of retakes as SS Rajamouli pokes fun at himself with the direction of the shot. Ram and Taarak also poke fun at him by asking for a chair or an auto. Taarak praises Salman Khan for hosting Bigg Boss for 12 seasons. Taarak makes him welcome everyone in Telugu.
9:56 pm
SS Rajamouli wants to direct Salman
Salman Khan asks SS Rajamouli why he is quiet. So, Rajamouli takes the stage and opportunity to make his dream come true of directing Salman Khan. Taarak warns Salman that Rajamouli has this keeda of perfection. Ram Charan pokes fun saying that the episode should be telecast on Saturday itself and not after 2 years. SS Rajamouli makes Jr NTR and Ram villains while Alia is DOP and Salman is Hero. Rajamouli is very strict with the scene. It's a fun act with Salman and the RRR cast and crew.
9:49 pm
RRR cast have fans have fun with Salman
RRR cast has fun with Salman Khan as they make him sing English translations of his songs. The first song is Didi Tera Deewana from Hum Aapke Hain Koun? Next up is Taarak aka Jr NTR. He sings the English translation of Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hain. Next is Alia. She sings the English translation of Tamma Tamma.
9:45 pm
Salman welcomes SS Rajamouli
Salman Khan welcomes SS Rajamouli on stage and he teaches him the Naacho Naacho step. The four boys - Salman, SS Rajamouli, Ram and Taarak perform the song together. SS Rajamouli reveals how he named the film RRR. He says it was the audience's love for the title (Rama Rao, Ram, Rajamouli - RRR) that lead him to fix the name as the title.
