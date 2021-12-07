Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik wants to see THESE contestants in TOP 3 [EXCLUSIVE]

This season of Bigg Boss is quite dull. The TRPs of the season is not picking up despite the entry of the wildcards entering the house. Only a handful of content seems to be working for the makers. Only a handful of contestants have managed to TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's have kept the audience hooked to the show. TejRan has gained huge popularity amongst the masses. BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Tejasswi's brother Pratik for a little chat. Pratik is all supportive of Tejasswi's bond with Karan Kundrra. The doting brother has been watching the show for Tejasswi and is very surprised with the fan following of the actress and fan wars on Twitter. Pratik Wayangankar revealed that he was very worried about Tejasswi initially given the controversial nature of the show. However, he now feels proud to see how Teja is handling things inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik reveals family's REACTION on TejRan bond and opens up on their March wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

"I am loving it. She is doing an amazing job. When I heard that she was planning on BB I was a little nervous. She has rejected it before. I was worried because Bigg Boss is kind of controversial, a lot of media gets involved and there are a lot of fights. Celebs end up with a positive or negative image. I do not think she could have done better...I am proud," he told us.

We also asked him who his fave wildcard contestant is and who he sees in the Top three of Bigg Boss 15. Pratik said that he liked for her entertainment quotient. He also likes one more Wildcard contestant. "I like Rakhi when it comes to entertainment. The show has become more interesting and fun with her entry. But I found it confusing bcoz outside she was supporting Teja. She said she saw my sister in the top 3. Now, she is seeing that Teju has no game other than Karan. I find it conflicting. I also like Rashami Desai. I know there are fights with Rashami but I hope the happenings on Bigg Boss 15 do not affect Teju and Rash's friendship in the outside world."

"My top three are Teju, KK and Umar/Rashami," Pratik added.