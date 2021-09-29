Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, Sidharth Shukla trends on Twitter; #SidNaaz fans remember his entry on Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left his family and loved ones shattered. #SidNaaz fans have been trending #SidharthShukla on Twitter and are remembering his journey on the show.