Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left his family and loved ones shattered. The actor passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. #SidNaaz fans are quite worried about Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and keep sending her prayers. Sidharth was undoubtedly one of the most popular faces on television. His entry into Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 13 left everyone in awe of him. Within no time, the late actor managed to win millions of hearts with his charming personality and straightforward nature. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill became everyone's favourite. Also Read - Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, numerologist reveals the year ahead for Shehnaaz Gill
On 29 September 2019, Sidharth entered Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and created history forever. #SidNaaz fans have been trending #SidharthShukla on Twitter and are remembering his journey on the show. Also Read - Watch: Late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's emotional moments from Bigg Boss 13 will shatter #SidNaaz fans' hearts
One user wrote, 'On this date 2 years ago #SidharthShukla made a grand entry into #BB13 from the start till today he is been ruling over more and more hearts with his unmatchable talent and genuine personality. Heart suit.May happiness, health and success be at his Family side', while the other said, 'Grt persnality ever who wons so many hrts without any expectations Ur presence in BB13 gives us goosebumps today
God bless you sidharth wherever you live now'. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's brother gets Sidharth Shukla's tattoo; Amit Tandon slams Mouni Roy as a fair-weather friend and more
Here's how #SidNaaz remember Sidharth's journey -
