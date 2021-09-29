Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left his family and loved ones shattered. The actor passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. #SidNaaz fans are quite worried about Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and keep sending her prayers. Sidharth was undoubtedly one of the most popular faces on television. His entry into 's show Bigg Boss season 13 left everyone in awe of him. Within no time, the late actor managed to win millions of hearts with his charming personality and straightforward nature. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill became everyone's favourite. Also Read - Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, numerologist reveals the year ahead for Shehnaaz Gill

On 29 September 2019, Sidharth entered Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and created history forever. #SidNaaz fans have been trending #SidharthShukla on Twitter and are remembering his journey on the show.

One user wrote, 'On this date 2 years ago #SidharthShukla made a grand entry into #BB13 from the start till today he is been ruling over more and more hearts with his unmatchable talent and genuine personality. Heart suit.May happiness, health and success be at his Family side', while the other said, 'Grt persnality ever who wons so many hrts without any expectations Ur presence in BB13 gives us goosebumps today

God bless you sidharth wherever you live now'.

Here's how #SidNaaz remember Sidharth's journey -

Two years of BB13

Two years of knowing the legend #SidharthShukla. Got to learn a lot directly or indirectly in each possible way. Will cherish these moments throughout!

Miss you @sidharth_shukla ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lD6s3tjycb — ??????? ♡︎☽︎ (@sarcaseerr) September 29, 2021

Today marks two years of his stint in BB13. Two years after and towards a new season of BB … he still rules the talk of the town? His real perception, competitive spirit and an unmatchable aura made him a winner from day one in BB. Our Sher. Our pride!?#SidharthShukla ? — Vatsala (@starvatsala) September 29, 2021

2 years ago this day, Sid entered BB house & showed whole world how it's done !!

A man full of affection, care for his people, loyal, funny, dedicated, good looking ofc ?

Full of life✨✨

BB will never witness such a contestant again.

He came , He conquered ??#SidharthShukla — Sakshi ? (@itsSakshiiii) September 29, 2021

2 years ago on this date we got to know the real #SidharthShukla his magnetic personality connected with millions of people even today many of them address him as BB13 winner such is his charm, a simple man who ruled the show with t-shirt & shorts♥️pic.twitter.com/UT1kI3QGPR — सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ™? (@Sid_ShuklaFC) September 29, 2021

He was an household name even before entering BB13 but many of them got to know his real personality through the show, be it his witty nature his strong ethics, his love for his mother & family, all his childhood stories,his stand for the Right♥️ The BB G.O.A.T #SidharthShukla — सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ™? (@Sid_ShuklaFC) September 29, 2021

Today is 29th of September, 2 years back #SidharthShukla started his bigg boss journey. And coincidencely this day is also celebrated as "world heart day" He connected his heart with so many hearts and unfortunately he left us due to heart attack.. May his soul rest in peace ♡ pic.twitter.com/S1hG2WANac — Rubiology ? (@ItsRubiology) September 29, 2021

29 Sept 2019 ~ day when @sidharth_shukla entered as contestant no.1 in BB13, then you not only came out as historic winner but also became #BBGOAT & more than everything… the Real Life GOAT HERO of millions!??

Thank You for everything champ… Love You forever #SidharthShukla? pic.twitter.com/H9S6JP6i9f — SidharthShukla Dubai FC™❤️ (@DubaiSidhearts) September 29, 2021

Today he entered in BB13 and our world changed. We came to know the Real Sid nd we loved him, his aura, his principles, his fearlessness, his way of loving.

THE REAL SIDHARTH SHUKLA ❤

A man who changed many of us. Made us a better version of ourselves.#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/9Yh0RXk7ed — Àñķita ❤ (@ANKITASIDISLIFE) September 29, 2021

On 29th Sep.2019 I saw Sidharth Shukla as BB contestant but I did not know then that I will be connected to him with rest of my life. I have no words to express what you mean to me. You are my dearest child who is in my heart till eternity. Love you

GM #SidharthShukla#SidHearts pic.twitter.com/da8QqAnWZf — REGINA R DSOUZA (Only For Sidharth Shukla) (@REGINARDSOUZA1) September 29, 2021