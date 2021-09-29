Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, #SidNaaz fans remember how Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's beautiful journey started inside the Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has shocked the entire film and television industry. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be his girlfriend was reportedly in a bad state post the late actor's demise. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, Sidharth Shukla trends on Twitter; #SidNaaz fans remember his entry on Bigg Boss 13
Sidharth and Shehnaaz participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 13 and within no time their strong bond grew with each passing day. Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared a great bond since their Bigg Boss 13 days and made everyone fall in love with their 'khatti-meethi' no-jhok. Also Read - Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, numerologist reveals the year ahead for Shehnaaz Gill
On September 29, 2019, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz entered the Bigg Boss house and cerated history. #SidNaaz fans cherish their beautiful bond and remember their memories. The fans have started trending #SidNaaz on Twitter and remember how Shehnaaz and Sidharth became each other's world till eternity. Also Read - Watch: Late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's emotional moments from Bigg Boss 13 will shatter #SidNaaz fans' hearts
Take a look at Twitter reactions -
Since the start of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were in one team and stood by each other’s side till the end of the season. Shehnaaz even confessed her feeling for Sidharth on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge reality show. Shehnaaz even walked out of the show without choosing her partner and said that she is in love with him.
Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth collaborating for a music video, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. #SidNaaz fans went gaga over their sizzling hot chemistry. The two even appeared on Bigg Boss OTT show and Dance Deewane 3.
