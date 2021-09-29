Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, #SidNaaz fans remember how Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's beautiful journey started inside the Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has shocked the entire film and television industry. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be his girlfriend was reportedly in a bad state post the late actor's demise. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, Sidharth Shukla trends on Twitter; #SidNaaz fans remember his entry on Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth and Shehnaaz participated in 's reality show Bigg Boss season 13 and within no time their strong bond grew with each passing day. Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared a great bond since their Bigg Boss 13 days and made everyone fall in love with their 'khatti-meethi' no-jhok. Also Read - Post Sidharth Shukla's demise, numerologist reveals the year ahead for Shehnaaz Gill

On September 29, 2019, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz entered the Bigg Boss house and cerated history. #SidNaaz fans cherish their beautiful bond and remember their memories. The fans have started trending #SidNaaz on Twitter and remember how Shehnaaz and Sidharth became each other's world till eternity. Also Read - Watch: Late Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's emotional moments from Bigg Boss 13 will shatter #SidNaaz fans' hearts

Take a look at Twitter reactions -

Today is the day when 2yrs ago it all started and they decided to live a lifetime in just these 2yrs . A story to cherish, a story to cry , a story to experience the feeling of how love feels atleast once. They had it all. My own precious universe SidNaaz ✨❤️#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Yxh2C6mFgy — ????? // SSS ♡ (@daffahojaosare) September 28, 2021

2 years back, around now, #JabSidNaazMet inside the madhouse for the first time, the universe conspired a journey of a lifetime. Sparks flew, hearts fluttered, stars shone brighter as the world began to witness a story that'll remain precious till the end of time. ✨#SidNaaz ? pic.twitter.com/1YeGYPcBbI — A (SidBoo ✨) ?? (@BiggBossTw) September 28, 2021

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were #SidNaaz much before they got a name or a tag. They were one even before we could ever think of them together. They were beyond human understanding since the beginning of it all. Alag the sabse. Alag rahenge sabse. Humesha. ❤? pic.twitter.com/x8S2MEFAF8 — Wonderful Sheena ? #SNSHAKH (@sidnaazbaebies) September 27, 2021

Two years ago everything changed for us, you brought smiles on our face, light in our life & filled our heart with love. Grateful to you for every moment #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/5BbxYXqb30 — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) September 29, 2021

Every moment you gave us is engraved in our heart & soul. Be it The cute fun times you had, the misunderstandings, the patch-ups, it was all as genuine & as real as it can be & we felt it & lived every minute of it with you.#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/IKVFmtmXkb — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) September 29, 2021

I can’t recall a single dull moment. Every time you were on screen, magic happened. We witnessed your bond going strong with everyday & were mesmerized by how real & pure you both are. #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/QTOdOoaMNQ — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) September 29, 2021

Naaz -- tring tring

Sid -- Ohh shit, mom isko bol do main so rha hu LOVE YOU #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Hcaz3DM6BY — Jaya | sid_with_naaz | Infinite Love✨❤️ (@NaazWith) September 29, 2021

The FOREVER & BEST-EST EVER winners of Big Boss! They didn't jst win a show.. lThey won millions of hearts.Inko ek doosre se toh emotional attachmnt hui hee..Saath mein inn dono se lakhon logon ko bhi hui..

A BOND SO SUPERIOR THAT THE MEDIOCRE MIND WUD NEVER UNDERSTAND! #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/KbhRaXhCYi — ɴᴀɴᴅɪɴɪ✨?ꜱʜᴇʜɴᴀᴀᴢꜱɪᴅʜᴀʀᴛʜꜱʜᴜᴋʟᴀ?✨ (@Nandini3008) September 29, 2021

They entered the house as contestant number 1 and contestant number 10 and left the house as do jism ek jaan and now they are do jaan ek jism forever until they reunite in heaven. Happy #SidNaaz Day #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/VwRF62nYch — Naaz_City✨♥️ (@CityNaaz) September 29, 2021

29th September it is! This fan moment which gave me immense happiness, hurts so much today. Because all i wished was togetherness, health and happiness. Why God why??#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/XyMjkocTfk — SSS ki Riena (@shehnaazfan_ric) September 29, 2021

Two years!♥️

A connection that touched everyone's hearts and each other's souls. Thank you for the memories, you two. When two beautiful souls met, magic was created, to be cherished always.

An epic story, who knew God would actually make it an epic?#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/JtW66KfxLo — Sneha ◇ (@snehayaar) September 28, 2021

Since the start of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were in one team and stood by each other’s side till the end of the season. Shehnaaz even confessed her feeling for Sidharth on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge reality show. Shehnaaz even walked out of the show without choosing her partner and said that she is in love with him.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth collaborating for a music video, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. #SidNaaz fans went gaga over their sizzling hot chemistry. The two even appeared on Bigg Boss OTT show and Dance Deewane 3.