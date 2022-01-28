Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal collaborated in a music video, Dur Hua. The music video was released earlier today on YouTube and the two were spotted by the paparazzi in the city. Both Asim and Divya were twinning in black outfits and looked stunning as they posed for the shutterbugs. The two spoke about their music video and their first collaboration ever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE: Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla with Tu Yahin Hai song; SidNaaz fans drop hearts - watch video
A video from their conversation went viral on social media, wherein Asim was asked a question about his Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Asim was told that his ex-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 celebrates her birthday today, the actor-model ignored the question and insulted 'Punjab ki Katrina'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty thanks Gauahar Khan for supporting Shamita Shetty after Tejasswi Prakash age-shamed her
Watch the entire video here - Also Read - Bigg Boss winner: Rubina Dilaik, Sidharth Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and more – Prize money earned by past contestants will leave you stumped
Asim's video has left Twitterati divided. Some netizens are praising Asim's attitude, while others are seen bashing him for insulting Shehnaaz.
Here's how netizens reacted -
