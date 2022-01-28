Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal collaborated in a music video, Dur Hua. The music video was released earlier today on YouTube and the two were spotted by the paparazzi in the city. Both Asim and Divya were twinning in black outfits and looked stunning as they posed for the shutterbugs. The two spoke about their music video and their first collaboration ever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE: Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla with Tu Yahin Hai song; SidNaaz fans drop hearts - watch video

A video from their conversation went viral on social media, wherein Asim was asked a question about his Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Asim was told that his ex-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 celebrates her birthday today, the actor-model ignored the question and insulted 'Punjab ki Katrina'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty thanks Gauahar Khan for supporting Shamita Shetty after Tejasswi Prakash age-shamed her

#AsimRiaz

Oar kya hogaya ki. Life me you just have to be focus. You know what I'm talking about?Let's go kiska kya hai kya nahi mero ko nahi pata now I get the feeling of BB?@imrealasim

Loving this interaction of Asim.

Haven't seen much happy like this for quite longtime? pic.twitter.com/3SYgJ6nhbp — KarmaSu ?‍?✍️ (@iamrealsunita) January 27, 2022

"Mere pe aati hai to me chod deta hu... Mere bhai pe aati hai toh me fod deta hu" Ek Jhalak humare #BB13 wale @imrealasim ki. His defensive attitude for #UmarRiaz is visible in all clips!! RIAZ BROTHERS SUPREMACY

#AsimRiaz #DurHua #DivyaAgarwalpic.twitter.com/Ztt4kV0k0e — Krishna (@Krishi4747) January 27, 2022

Asim's video has left Twitterati divided. Some netizens are praising Asim's attitude, while others are seen bashing him for insulting Shehnaaz.

Here's how netizens reacted -

I think we should all learn how to SUBTLY INGNORE what doesn't matter from #AsimRiaz!! — Sameerah ? (@Sameerah__H) January 28, 2022

I m so proud of Asim, I know what that guy meant to him, but not once did he bother to explain it to anyone, his little gestures after him leaving said that he missed him, but he never showed it to anyone else. Or yahan kuch logon nai business bana rakha hai. Cheee! #AsimRiaz — ◦•●??????? ??????●•◦ ?? (@YashasviShukla7) January 28, 2022

We are trending SAVAGE ASIM RIAZ so let me show u the Savage King Asim from BB13..lol The king of one liner #AsimRiaz #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/4w40w70m71 — Jhangir (@Jhangir47000313) January 28, 2022

A promise was once made.

That promise will be kept ✌ SAVAGE ASIM RIAZ#AsimRiaz https://t.co/cQcVCvVGxD — ◦•●??????? ??????●•◦ ?? (@YashasviShukla7) January 28, 2022

#AsimRiaz @imrealasim

Its so sad people are literally saying rubbish to Asim!

like what mistake he did is he didn't answer back to that question and if he have wished her people would have said "Aab footage le raha hai" and if he was trying to ignore people are saying — sumaiya ? (@llsumz07dzll) January 28, 2022

@imrealasim itna interactive after 2 whole years ?

Kahin main sapna to nhi dekh rhi? ?

Kitna wait kiya iss waqt ka! ?

Thankyou @Divyakitweet

Love you ?❤

Savage Asim ?#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy pic.twitter.com/8Rfzz9YemG — Mussharat Naaz (@MussharatN) January 27, 2022

Once #AsimRiaz said to Gold-digger Fakenaaz " Bahir tere jesi lo muh na lagu main kabhi " And The @imrealasim Still stand by his word's ? — ︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎?????? ?️ (@faisaltweetz) January 28, 2022

He never interacted with the media before, today first time he came in front of media and they tried to make some controversy But @imrealasim Asim handled the situation very well And gave reporter a taste of his own medicine #AsimRiaz #DurHua pic.twitter.com/pYnTPV3DHv — ︎︎ ︎︎︎︎︎︎?????? ?️ (@faisaltweetz) January 27, 2022

There is no one like him ?? #AsimRiaz savage replies >>>> u know what I’m talking about.@imrealasim this interview is like bb13 old days ?

He is the best for a reason! Champ one liners?#AsimSquad #DurHua pic.twitter.com/s3GbqnwfBi — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ ? (@AsimRiazworld) January 27, 2022

Finally @imrealasim Best Mode

Handle Paid PR Defem And Talking

PR Celebs #AsimRiaz Clear Ignore & Said Songs Ke liye Aaye hai Uske Bare Main Baat Ki Jaye Full Savage Mode As Well @Divyakitweet So Enjoye Both Are So Hot & Cutehttps://t.co/3TDwpNRqYu

pic.twitter.com/fXFhaRfHbq — Divya Agarwal Fan Page (@DivyaAgarwalFP) January 27, 2022