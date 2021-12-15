One of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss has always managed to grab attention. Bigg Boss season 15 is getting intense day by day and it is increasing audiences' curiosity levels. Well, in the upcoming episode's promo a major fight broke up between Abhijeet Bichukale and during a task. As per the task, the contestants have to steal things from the museum to win. During the task, Abhijeet steals items and tells Devoleena that he has several items with him. He then touches her cheek and says, 'tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe.' Abhijeet screams and asks Devoleena when will she kiss him and the latter says, 'Nahin karungi mai'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashmi Desai calls Abhijit Bichukle ‘Bigg Boss ki naajayaz aulaad’ – deets inside

Abhijeet's misbehavior leaves Devoleena angry and she warns him to stay within his limits. She loses her calm and tells Abhijeet to not take advantage of her goodness. Later Abhijeet tells Devoleena that he was joking and the latter screams at him. She tells Abhijeet to shut up, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash support her. Tejasswi asks Devoleena if Abhijeet blackmailed her and the latter agrees. Tejasswi gets furious and confronts Abhijeet. She later pushes him in anger and gets into an intense fight with him. Within no time, Devoleena breaks down and tells Tejasswi and Karan that she is not making a mudda out of it.

For the uninitiated, Abhijeet has always been into trouble for his language and bold statements that he passes inside the house. Devoleena has always stood beside Abhijeet when no one was talking to him.