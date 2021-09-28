Bigg Boss season 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. The controversial reality show will be hosted by and audiences are quite excited about the same. Well, this year the makers have roped in , Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Akasa Singh, and Afsana Khan who will participate in Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and more contestants to make this season the HOTTEST ever?

Bigg Boss OTT contestants , Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt will also be seen participating in the show. Well, there are reports that Splitsvilla season 12 contestant Miesha Iyer will participate in the upcoming edition of Bigg Boss. She was also seen in Ace Of Space season 1 along with Pratik and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal.

The makers have even roped in actor who was seen in -starrer Don 2: The King Is Back. The actor featured in the films like Shaadi Ki Side Effects, Dear Maya, Baarish and many more. Apart from Meisha and Sahil, Ieshaan Sehgaal is in talks to participate in the reality show.

A few days back, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 shared promos and teasers and left everyone excited. In the promo we saw four contestants - Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. They captioned the video as, '#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adbhut contestants. Kya aap inhe pehchan sakte hai? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd October se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par. #BiggBoss'.

Well, the new edition of Bigg Boss is based on Sankat In Jungle theme and audiences will see contestants staying in jungle and will fight against all odds to secure their place in the main house.