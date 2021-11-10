A promo of Bigg Boss season 15 wherein contestant Afsana Khan tried harming herself with a knife after not being chosen for VIP zone. The promo is getting a mixed reaction from the viewers and the video has gone viral for various reasons. Now, former Bigg Boss contestant has took to her Twitter handle and shared a post about Afsana. She shared how Afsana is in pain and other contestants are not understanding her state of mind. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after using a kitchen knife for self harm

Rashami wrote, "More painful that such good talent and no one know what she's going thru. Inside out ppl only judge and for what ? We all learn from own & others mistakes. Koi dudh ka dhula nahi. Pr an to understand and give her space and #respact BARTAN HAR GHAR MAIN BAJTE HAI…"

A user commented asking was she talking about Afsana? Moreover, the user even said that such disturbing promos should not be sensationalized by the makers and the channel. The tweet read, “Is this about Afsana? Then yes I agree that they shouldn't sensationalise such promos as it can be disturbing for viewers to watch.”

Rashami replied to the user saying, “Unhone dikhaya but logo ne mazak banaya. Really sad (They showed but people made fun).”

For the unversed, Afsana was upset as she felt betrayed by her friends in the Bigg Boss 15 house. It started when captain Umar Riaz had to choose three contestants for VIP zone between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. He left Afsana and chose the other three contestants. Afsana could not hold herself back and lost her calm.