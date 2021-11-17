One of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss season 15 is witnessing low TRPs. Well, it looks like the makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned in adding more drama in the upcoming episodes. It looks like Bigg Boss 15 makers are planning to bring back the wildcards. If this is true, then the viewers will witness high voltage drama, fights, romance, arguments, and much more in the coming episodes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Five reasons why getting Shivin Narang as wild card will shake things up in Salman Khan's show

For now, the makers and have decided that there will be seven wild card entries this season, apart from Rajiv Adatia who has already entered the show. Wow, isn't this exciting? A source told us that 5 people are already locked and the Bigg Boss 15 team is in talks with others as of now to seal the deal.

It is going to be a mix of past seasons' celebs, some who have been evicted this season, some from Bigg Boss OTT, and some new ones. We even reported saying that we have heard how Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are now being kept in quarantine for the same. And recently Afsana was told to leave the house, well the singer had a meeting with them the channel heads and creatives. It seems as she will also make entry into Bigg Boss 15.

Let us see what happens from now on! Are you excited about the new wild card entries? The dynamics of the game will change 360 degrees with the entry of new contestants.