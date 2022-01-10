Well, Asim Riaz's elder brother Umar Riaz got evicted recently from 's show Bigg Boss 15. Post his eviction from the show, his fans have been disheartened and angry with the makers for their unfair eviction. For the uninitiated, Umar got evicted from the house as he got into a physical spat with Pratik Sehajpal last week. Several times before, the host of the show Salman Khan had asked him to control his aggression. But it seems as Umar did not pay attention to Salman's advice and got into trouble. Umar had to walk out of the house, leaving and Karan Kundrra teary-eyed. Asim who was part of Bigg Boss 13 welcomed his brother with an adorable post on Instagram. In the picture, we can see Asim hugging Umar from the side as the two walked on the road. Asim did not caption the picture, but netizens flooded the comments section by calling Umar the public winner. Umar reposted the same photo and wrote, "always by my side @asimriaz77.official." Also Read - Is Salman Khan dating Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood? She FINALLY speaks about attending Salman's 56th birthday party

One user commented on Asim's picture and wrote, 'U have won for us', while another wrote, 'unfair decision seriously'. 'Most unfair eviction in the bigg boss history ?? Asim and Umar you both better please don't go in the trash show again ? they don't deserve you', wrote another user.

During his stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Umar formed a strong bond with Karan and Rashami. Bigg Boss 15's grand finale is scheduled for January 16, 2022.