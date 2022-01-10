Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz welcomes brother Umar Riaz post his eviction; shares an adorable post on Insta

Well, Asim Riaz's elder brother Umar Riaz got evicted recently from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 15. Post his eviction from the show, his fans have been disheartened and angry with the makers for their unfair eviction.