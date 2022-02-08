Bigg Boss season 15 former contestant Pratik Sehajpal is undeniably one of the most popular personalities of the reality show. He was declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 while Tejasswi Prakash took home the trophy along with Rs. 40 lakhs. Pratik recently shared a cute video on his Instagram page, wherein he was seen cutting cakes that had 'the real winner' written on them. In the video, Pratik was seen with his mother and the two made everyone go aww with their lovely bond. Pratik captioned the post as "I'd rather die for something than live for nothing". Within no time, his comments section was filled with a lot of messages and netizens praised their mumma-son jodi. Actress commented saying 'Best mumma ka best baby', while wrote, 'Awww'. Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal-Akasa Singh, Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz: 5 Bigg Boss 'just Friends' jodis that made fans root for ishq wala love

Take a look at the video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

One user commented saying, 'Aww too cute moment ?? nazar na laga app dono ko', while other said, '#PratikSehajpal Winner Winner Chicken dinner ab to bhabhi Bhi Aa Jaayegi'.

Recently, Pratik was spotted in an auto-rickshaw in the city that went viral and the netizens were impressed with his humbleness. In the video, Pratik was seen sitting in the rickshaw and had donned a black shirt and jeans. His humble behaviour won everyone's hearts.

Pratik's strong friendship with contestant Akasa Singh in the Bigg Boss house-made fans fall in love with them. But, reportedly Pratik said that he has not thought about it in that way and they are good friends.