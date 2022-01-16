Bigg Boss season 15 will witness a grand finale which is two weeks away from now. Well, a lot has been happening inside the house and contestants are getting into an ugly spat with each other. Viewers eagerly wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and love the way host reprimands the contestants for their indecent behaviour. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehjapal got into a massive fight. In anger, Karan called Pratik's mother stupid and later apologized for the same. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bollywood celebs react on Virat Kohli leaving test captaincy, Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares life lessons post break-up and more

Well, in the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants will be seen participating in a 'Pardafaash' new reporting segment and will be seen giving breaking headlines for each other. During the task, Devoleena passes a shocking statement against and says she has spent two days in the lockup. "Rakhi Sawant do din ke liye jail jakar aayi hain," says Devoleena. Salman Khan gives an instant reply to Devoleena by saying, "To tumhara host bhi jail jakar aaya hai."

Watch the video here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TejranLove2021 ❤️? (@tejranlove_2021)

Audiences will even see a few journalists gracing the stage and having an intense session with all the contestants. They will even call out Abhijeet Bichukale for his nasty behaviour. Abhijeet says "Aapko pata bhi hai main bahar ki duniya mein kya hoon". Salman loses his calm and tells him to zip it.