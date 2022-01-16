Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Rakhi Sawant has spent two days in the jail; host Salman Khan says 'To tumhara host bhi jail jakar aaya hai' – watch promo

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will pass a shocking statement against Rakhi Sawant and she says, "Rakhi Sawant do din ke liye jail jakar aayi hain." Host Salman quickly replies saying, "To tumhara host bhi jail jakar aaya hai."