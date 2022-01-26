Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to undergo surgery for her injury, reveals it's serious

Bigg Boss 15 is just a few days away from its grand finale and among Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , Nishant Bhatt, , Pratik Sehajpal, and , audiences will get their winner. Well, this season of Bigg Boss has witnessed major catfights, physical fights among contestants, tasks getting cancelled, and much more. The makers of the show made eliminations interesting this season and added a new twist to the game. Recently, and Abhijit Bichukale got evicted from the show ahead of its finale week. Their eviction left fans heartbroken and upset. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Rohit Shetty picks his favourite on Salman Khan's show, 'I want Tejasswi Prakash to win because...'

After Devoleena came out of Bigg Boss 15, the actress made a big revelation about her health. She informed her fans that she will be undergoing surgery due to an injury sustained during a task inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress went live on social media and informed everyone that her health is serious and that she will get hospitalized on Thursday. Well, the Saath Nibhana Sathiyaa actress got injured during the pole task where she was standing for more than 19 hours straight. Talking about the injury, Devoleena in the live session said, "Despite all the obstacles and difficulties, the contestants of the popular reality show have been trying to give their best. I will fight this but am tense about it. It's just that I need your prayers. Time kharab chal raha hai but is mein bhi kuch acha hi hoga mera. She also emphasised that it is a nerve decompression surgery and it is serious".

Devoleena even spoke about her journey inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and said, "My journey was better in BB 15 than season 13 or 14. It feels complete now. I was unsure before going. I am glad the makers convinced me. Lots of things happened in BB 15 that I did not imagine. But I enjoyed every bit. I stayed the way I am in life".

She even spoke about her equation with Pratik Sehajpal and said, "For me, there's only one winner that is Pratik. He is a good friend and will remain so." Keep watching Bigg Boss 15 for more updates.