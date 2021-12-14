Bigg Boss season 15's couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's chemistry grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Now, it seems as if #TejRan's relationship is going through a tough phase and their fans seems to be a bit upset. In the promo video, who entered the house as a wild card contestant tells Karan that his girlfriend Tejasswi has some problem with her and she is being too 'insecure' of her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you agree with Rashami Desai that Tejasswi Prakash is insecure about Karan Kundrra?

In the promo video, Karan is seen telling Rashami that 'I don't appreciate what she said'. Tejasswi then asks Rashami if she is trying to pick a fight with her. In the dining area, both Rashami and Tejasswi are seen talking at the same time and the latter gets irritated. She gets angry at Rashami and starts screaming. Tejasswi shouts at Rashami and tells her not to cut her while she is talking. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Somvaar Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Contestants in tears after Salman Khan's tempting but tough offer

Later, Karan asks Tejasswi to calm down and talk politely. Tejasswi gets irked with Karan's statement and tells him, 'The more you ask me to stay calm, I am going to lose it.' Karan suddenly starts yelling at Tejasswi and breaks a glass in anger. He tells her 'Baat karne ki koi tameez hoti hai, mai yahan kisi ki bakwaas sun ne nahi aaya hoon. (and throws a glass in anger) Yeh koi tareeka hai mujhse baat karne ka'. Tejasswi starts crying and leaves the place. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh’s first wife Snigdha Priya reveals he ‘beat her’ leading to injuries; shares her take on Rakhi Sawant

