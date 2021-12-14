Bigg Boss 15: End of #TejRan? Karan Kundrra angrily smashes a glass after fighting with Tejasswi Prakash due to Rashami Desai - watch video

Bigg Boss season 15's couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's chemistry grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Now, it seems as if #TejRan's relationship is going through a tough phase and their fans seems to be a bit upset.