Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant left everyone surprised as her co-star from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Vishal Singh proposed to her with a solitaire ring and bunch of flowers. Devoleena and Vishal's fans were surprised when the two made their relationship official. After a few hours of the dreamy proposal, Vishal and Devoleena took to Instagram to share their pictures and even revealed that they are dating. In the pictures, Vishal and Devoleena are seen hugging each other. Devoleena flaunted her stunning ring. Vishal was then seen romantically proposing to Devoleena as he went down on his knees.

Within no time, their friends from the industry and their fans congratulated them on their new journey. But, after a few hours, the two went live on Instagram and made an announcement that left many hearts shattered. They revealed that they are not engaged, but will work together in a music video named It's official. They even said that the theme of the song is 'marriage, love, and relationship'.

Well, the romantic proposal was just a prank, but fans wished to see Devoleena married. Talking about their new music video, their song will mark their first collaboration together in the music industry. Both, Vishal and Devoleena share an amazing bond as they have worked together in Saathiya show. Devoleena played the role of Gopi while Vishal played her brother-in-law, Jigar Modi.

Devoleena was recently seen in Bigg Boss season 15 and she had entered the show as a wild-card contestant. The actress was admitted to the hospital as she suffered an injury during a task in Bigg Boss 15.