Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh REVEAL they are not engaged; read deets

Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised everyone as she engaged to her co-star from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Vishal Singh. But after few time, the two revealed the truth and shocked the fans.