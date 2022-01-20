Bigg Boss season 15's ex-contestant Umar Riaz got evicted from the show after his physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Host on the Weekend Ka Vaar announced that Umar received fewer votes and was evicted from the house. Post Umar's eviction from Bigg Boss 15's house, his fans called the eviction unfair. After coming out from the house, Umar thanked all his fans for their overwhelming love and their immense support. Recently, Umar spoke about how his brother Asim Riaz was affected by the untimely death of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Abhijit Bichukle - Devoleena Bhattacharjee's war intensifies; former THREATENS to hit her with a stone after she bites him

Umar said that after Asim got to know about Sidharth's death he was shocked. He also said that though on the show Asim and Sidharth ended up as rivals, the two shared a great bond together. He was quoted by Bollywood Hungama, "It was like a shock when I heard and called up Asim. He was very low, about to cry. He actually cried a lot. Whatever happened on the show, they had a close bond. Somehow they couldn't connect outside. However, I am sure both wanted to connect back given the bond they had. It was really devastating news for us. And soon as Asim heard about it, he rushed to the hospital to be with his family and show his affection."

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Umar spoke about Sidharth just before entering the house. He said he lost a friend in Sidharth and will miss him inside the house. "His death came as such a shocker. Asim lost a brother and we all lost a wonderful soul. I pray and hope that his family gets the strength. Entering this show where I met and interacted with him is going to be emotional. He will be remembered inside, and I wish he was around to see me enter the show," Umar said.

Sidharth died in September last year after suffering a major heart attack.