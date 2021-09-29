Bigg Boss season 15 is all to premiere from October 2 and will be seen hosting the show in a new avatar. The makers have released promos of the show on the channel and have revealed the names of four participants. Fans are quite excited to watch Bigg Boss 15 as this season the theme of the show is 'Sankat in jungle'. The contestants of the show will fight against each other to secure their place in the main house. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, #SidNaaz fans remember how Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's beautiful journey started inside the Bigg Boss 13 house

Fans are trending #KaranKundrra's name on Twitter and are praising his chivalry personality. Karan's fans have flooded Twitterati with their tweets about their favourite star. Fans seem to be quite excited for Karan's entry on the show and are going gaga over him. Karan's fans feel the actor will be the strongest contender on the show this season. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, Sidharth Shukla trends on Twitter; #SidNaaz fans remember his entry on Bigg Boss 13

One twitter user wrote, 'I know you will be helpful and chivalrous in #BiggBoss15 but think of yourself too because it is a game that you are playing to win. High Five Raising handsScorch the jungle, Lead the house and show them what you are made of', while the other one wrote, 'Born to be a always'. Another tweet read, 'I’m a warrior, not a worrier ???, Everything that kills me makes me feel alive???Dancing away to glory', other one reads, 'Bigg Boss 15 start hone do Highrated ho jayega, OTT wale dikhai bhi nahi padenge.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: How well do you know the 12 confirmed contestants of Salman Khan's show? Check out lesser known facts

I know you will be helpful and chivalrous in #BiggBoss15 but think of yourself too because it is a game that you are playing to win. High Five ?Scorch the jungle, Lead the house and show them what you are made of#KaranKundrraSquad #KaranKundrra #KkundrraSquad — YaahYawn (@yaahyawn) September 29, 2021

Walks of life ???. The King ⁦⁦@kkundrra⁩ stormed into our screens and walked straight into our hearts with every character he portrayed MD has been ruling our hearts and mind sever since ♥️♥️♥️. #KaranKundrra #KkundrraSquad #BigBoss15 pic.twitter.com/yjz7Wh9AeH — (@chandni84383304) September 29, 2021

Every human has something to offer this world ; the question is will we create a society that can see everyone's worth ? THIS MAN ❤️ @kkundrra #KaranKundrra #KkundrraSquad #BiggBoss15 #Gumraah https://t.co/rdaKEI4ejx — Rubi (@Rubi86974922) September 29, 2021

Everything that kills me makes me feel alive??? Dancing away to glory???#KaranKundrra #KaranKundrraSquad #harmaidanfateh pic.twitter.com/u2H2lKrLLR — Chandni (@chandni84383304) September 28, 2021

Once again all the best for your new journey ?@kkundrra#KaranKundrra #BB15 pic.twitter.com/eXWt8YgA8G — Priyanka Pawar (@pawarpriyanka22) September 28, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 start hone do Highrated ho jayega, OTT wale dikhai bhi nahi padenge. #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 https://t.co/hBWjErHtCh — शिवम् सिंह सेंगर ♡ (@ItsShivamSengar) September 28, 2021

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, actor Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, , Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal are some names celebs who are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15.