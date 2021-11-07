Actress Ridhi Dogra has reacted to her ex-husband's entry as a wild card into Bigg Boss season 15 house. Raqesh along with entered the house as a wild card contestant and surprised Shamita. A video of Raqesh hugging Shamita and having an emotional reunion was shared on social media. Ridhi took to her Twitter and wished Raqesh the best. “Play well. Be well,” she wrote adding evil-eye amulet, fingers crossed, folded hands, and celebrations emojis. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Should Neha Bhasin have comforted Pratik Sehajpal instead of hurting him emotionally? Vote now

Take a look at her tweet -

Raqesh entered the house after he disguise himself as a gorilla. Neha greeted Shamita and the two had an emotional moment when Raqesh took off his mask and kissed his ladylove. Shamita was shocked seeing Raqesh and jumped to hug him.

For the uninitiated, Raqesh and Shamita were previously seen on Bigg Boss OTT, where the two fell for each other. Ridhi has always supported Raqesh and taken his side. During, Bigg Boss OTT, Ridhi came out in his support and bashed people who spoke bad about him.

Raqesh was earlier married to actress Ridhi Dogra, but the two parted ways after 7 years of marriage. Despite parting ways, both Raqesh and Ridhi have remained good friends. Inside the Bigg Boss house, times when Raqesh felt low, his ex-wife Ridhi has always penned down encouraging words for him. For the uninitiated, Ridhi and Raqesh parted ways in 2019, and post their separation they had released a joint statement saying that they are living separately but continue to be best friends through thick and thin.