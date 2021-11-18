Bigg Boss 15: Is Shivin Narang entering Salman Khan’s show? Insider reveals Exclusive details

Bigg Boss 15 may have started on a low note but is picking up heat. What will all the drama, fights, name calling and love stories that are order of the day on ’s show. However, to make things wilder in this jungle-themed season, Bigg Boss 15 makers are planning to get at least seven celebs as wild card inside the show, this is barring and Rajiv Adatia who are already inside the house and entered as wild cards. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Karan Kundrra's ex GF Anusha Dandekar ADMITS to cheating, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding details revealed and more

There have been rumours that is one of the celebs to enter the show as wild card. Fans of the show have been excited about the same but is there any truth to this? While we have reached out to Shivin and he chose to stay tight-lipped and keep us guessing, we hear from our source at Bigg Boss 15 production house that Shivin has been approached. “Yes, he is one of the celebs who have been approached for this season. However, there has been no refusal or acceptance as yet,” revealed the source. Also Read - Karan Kundrra's ex girlfriend Anusha Dandekar ADMITS to cheating on an ex: 'I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out'

The source further divulged that while the discussions are still on, things are expected to be locked soon. “The makers want to finalise all the wild cards and have them enter the show in the next two weeks. So whoever is coming in or not, will all needs to be locked by this weekend or early next week,” said the source. Further, the source also revealed that the Bigg Boss 15 and Colors creative teams are meeting almost every day to decide on the course of the show and the of mix of contestants that they want to take ahead. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to tie the knot in December 2021, Akasa Singh evicted from Bigg Boss 15 and more

To give you a background on why fans of Bigg Boss 15 are excited about Shivin’s entry, well, everyone is just eager to see how the dynamics inside the house between Karan Kundrra and Tejassvi Prakash change if Shivin enters. Tejassvi and Shivin were once linked up and fans had even coined the #TeVin for them. Interestingly, there was similar excitement on the rumours of , Karan’s ex entering the show. While that didn’t happen and TejRan continue to rule hearts, fans are now waiting if Shivin’s entry as wild card in Bigg Boss 15 brings any change in their bond.

Meanwhile, there had been rumours about Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana entering the show as well as wild card. But the social media influencer took to Instagram to set the record straight. She has denied any such development.