Bigg Boss 15: Is this the jungle-themed house the contestants will stay in this year? Watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Among the many things BollywoodLife witnessed during our jungle visit with some of the Bigg Boss 15 crew, what caught our eye the most was a basic hut-like structure, with minimal amenities, which could be this year's house for the contestants.
BollywoodLife today, 24th September, visited Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh with some of the crew of Bigg Boss 15, to get a feel of what it would be like for the contestants this year. Among the many things we witnessed, what caught our eye the most was a basic hut-like structure, possibly the abode for the contestants. Yes, we got an exclusive sneak peak of what could be the Bigg Boss 15 house in keeping with the jungle theme this season, where the amenities are said to be minimal as opposed to the previous seasons of the
Salman Khan
-hosted reality show and the housemates are expected to be in survival mode all the time.
