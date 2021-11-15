Bigg Boss 15: Is THIS the real shocking reason why Shamita Shetty is out of the house?

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 with was especially heart-breaking for . The actress learnt that Raqesh Bapat, who had to step out of the house suddenly due to medical reasons, is not coming back on the show. While there were rumours that Raqesh will come back on the show by the weekend, it was revealed that the actor has quit the season. This came as a big shocker for Shamita Shetty, who was waiting for Raqesh to come back in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In her outburst, Shamita said Raqesh knew he was going and he didn’t even tell her. "He shouldn't have come, thoda tough hojaata hai and he runs away. At least stand and fight,” she lamented. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash get audience's support; netizens trend 'BB15 Sher Karan' and 'BB15 Ki Shaan Tejasswi' for slaying it in Weekend Ka Vaar

However, now it is learnt that even Shamita Shetty is out of the house on medical grounds. While it is unknown how serious her condition is and when she is expected to be back, there are a lot of discussions on social media where fans of the show are speculating the REAL reason why Shamita is out of the show temporarily. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana, Karan Nath or Akshara Singh – which Bigg Boss OTT contestant you want to see as a wild card entrant? Vote now

A lot of fans feel that Shamita wants to meet Raqesh and talk him into coming back into the house. She is convinced that she can give him the right boost he needs to feel positive that he can survive the season and fight all the challenges. Another speculation doing the rounds is that Shamita is out of the house so that she can avoid meeting the media who is slated to get into the house and meet and question the contestants. The media interactions are slated for Monday and right from her brawls, to Raqesh to fans’ opinion that the makers are biased towards her, most questions will be pointed towards Shamita and it may make things awkward or even ‘expose’ her. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Afsana Khan's SHOCKING elimination from Bigg Boss 15; Anupamaa-Anuj's wedding pics go viral; Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wins hearts and more

Well, whatever the reason, Shamita’s sudden exit has definitely left Bigg Boss 15 fans in shock and it remains to be seen when does she return to Salman Khan’s show and if Raqesh Bapat come back too.