Bigg Boss season 15 show is getting intense day by day. Well, recently Karan Kundrra finally confessed his liking for Tejasswi Prakash and was seen blushing as he spoke about her. Karan and Tejasswi's bond has managed to win hearts and fans are loving their sweet chemistry in the show. On the other hand, fans have already been shipping the two as 'Tejrun' and are in awe with their sizzling hot chemistry.

In a new promo, Karan spoke his heart out to Akasa wherein he said that he really likes Tejasswi and how she is a tough nut to crack. Karan said, 'She (Tejasswi) came and scolded me yesterday. I want someone who doesn't make me feel lonely. I wish Teja was (blushes) OMG. I like her. She is going to be a tough nut to crack but I will take what I want.'

In the earlier episode, Akasa said that she feels someone in the house has a crush on Karan and hints at Tejasswi. Karan replies her saying, 'No. I have a crush' and he also hints at Tejasswi. He further adds saying, 'Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si (She is funny). Extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai'.

Akasa was seen telling Karan that she thinks Tejasswi too has feelings for him, but the latter denies as he feels there is nothing from Teja's side. Akasa asks him to bet on this and he agrees.

Since the start of Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejasswi have stood beside each other. After Karan's ugly fight with Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi promised him that she will take care of his anger issues when he gets out of control.

Earlier Karan told Tejasswi that he likes her. He told her, "I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn't happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say, 'Teju I miss you a lot.' It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions."

Tejasswi said, "When I was upset, you didn't do anything about it. I am not saying that you should be caring and all, but as a courtesy, you should at least ask." Making a note of this, Karan added, "Notice, whenever there is any commotion happening, I am always there to see that if you are ok. You be you. So I am telling you that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you."