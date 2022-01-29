Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra REPEATS Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, Sreesanth’s finale outfit,; netizens say, 'Budget nahi baaki BB ke paas'

Bigg Boss 15's contestant Karan Kundrra donned a white shirt with a black bow tie and a shimmery black suit. Netizens noticed a striking similarity in ex-Bigg Boss contestants including Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, Sreesanth's finale outfit.