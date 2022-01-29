Bigg Boss season 15's grand finale will take place on January 29 and 30. Audiences have got their top 6 contestants including , , Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see which contestant will win the trophy. Well, recently netizens have noticed that Bigg Boss 15'c contestant Karan Kundrra wore a similar outfit that Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta, and Sreesanth wore during the finale. In a post that was shared by the channel, Karan was seen performing with the host of the show and other contestants. In the video, Karan Kundrra, Salman Khan, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were seen dancing to Allah Duhai Hai. Karan donned a white shirt with a black bow tie and a shimmery black suit. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Adaa Khan confirms return in Naagin 6 and more

Watch the video -

Netizens trolled the makers of the show for giving the same outfit to Karan. A user wrote, "Why are they wearing the same suit?", while another commented "Recycled kapde from last season. Aur budget nahi baaki BB ke paas". Another person said, "Kundra ko hand-me-down mil gaya. Sreesanth and Vikas wore the same thing lol." “Why do all celebs think 'Tuxedo pehenta hoon, James Bond dikunga”, wrote another user on Reddit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Shweta Tiwari accidentally reveal the winner's identity? – watch video

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant ORDERS husband Ritesh to kiss her in public; netizens say 'Band karo ye gandi harqatein' – watch