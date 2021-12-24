In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, viewers will get to see some intense fights between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In the promo video, Karan and Tejasswi's fight gets even worse as the former tells her, “I am seeing your game here.” Tejasswi replies saying, 'Whatever is my game, I am saying it directly.' Karan comes to talk to her and asks if she wishes to talk. Tejasswi tells, “I don’t think so.” Karan gets angry at her and throws a cushion and kicks the chair. He even says he won’t take her attitude. Karan loses his temper as he tells her, “This is not worth it. I am trying to rectify all my mistakes but you are not. I am 8 years elder to you, do not be disrespectful towards me. Tell me on my face I will go away.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Rashami Desai right in advising Umar Riaz about Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash? Vote Now

Later, the two were seen talking in the bathroom area, wherein Karan questions her if they can stay apart from each other. Tejasswi gets teary-eyed and tells him, "As somebody who is in love with you, it sounds very hurtful." Karan and Tejasswini's fights make their fans emotional. In the upcoming episode, the contestants will enjoy a Christmas party. Tejasswi and Karan will be seen kissing each other through the glass wall as the latter and Rashami are locked inside the house.

Will Tejasswi and Karan part ways?