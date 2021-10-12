Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshan Sehgaal’s romance fake, only for attention? Kashmera Shah shares expert take

Bigg Boss 15 is making a lot of noise, thanks to the 'fastest ever love story' in the history of Bigg Boss, thanks to Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. Now, Kashmera Shah has reacted on the same.