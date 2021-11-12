Bigg Boss season 15 is getting tougher and tougher with each passing das. The tasks bring out the worst in the contestants and they cross all their limits. Well, recently Bigg Boss gave a VIP task to the contestants and during the task two best friends and had a war of words. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal – which contestant should get eliminated from the house? Vote now

During the task, Shamita lost her calm at Neha and scolded her. This time, Neha was in no mood to bear Shamita's anger and she immediately slammed her for crossing her limit. Neha pointed out to Shamita that she has crossed her limits twice and she is not going to stand by this behaviour.

Neha said, "You've crossed the limit with me twice and I don't like it. I never lost my respect and the only expectation I have from you is to be nice to me, speak properly to me. I'm not Karan or Raqesh. Shamita, you've spoken very badly to me." Shamita bashed Neha and shouted at her saying, "How will I feel that you prioritise me and Pratik at the same level".

Well, a task inside the Bigg Boss house can make you do anything and everything. Shamita and Neha were at loggerheads and were in no mood to talk to each other. Shamita soon realized the strong bond they share and tried to amend things with her bestie. Shamita said, "I love you and you matter to me."

Neha immediately hugged Shamita and the two sorted out their issues within no time.