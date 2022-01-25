Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she declared herself 'legally unmarried'; says 'Want my rights as a wife'

Bigg Boss season 15's contestant Rakhi Sawant spoke her heart out about her husband Ritesh Singh. She called her herself legally unmarried and said, I don't need sympathy, I want my rights as a wife. For that you will have to give me the certificate of marriage'.