The reality show Bigg Boss season 15 will soon reach its grand finale. Well, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 invited two popular RJ's on the show who were seen grilling the housemates with tricky questions. The RJ's questioned Rakhi about her marriage with Ritesh and also asked her why did she choose Bigg Boss 15 to introduce her husband. They even asked Rakhi if she is legally Ritesh's wife? In the episode, Rakhi cried her heart out as she said that when she came on the Bigg Boss 14 she told everyone that she is married, but no one believed her. She even spoke about her husband Ritesh Singh and said, 'Mujhse nahi bardaasht hua. Mere pati bhi roye, unke mummy-daddy, meri maa bhi royi'. She even said that seeing her emotional side, Ritesh offered to fly down to India and even hosted a small wedding reception. She then in return had asked him to come on Bigg Boss 15 as everyone would know that she is married. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 winner: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and more – who will win Salman Khan's show? VOTE NOW

Rakhi even spoke about her wedding with Ritesh and said, 'Logon ki baaraat aati hai, mehendi lagti hai, phere lagte hai. Mera aisa kuch bhi nahi hua. Mere liye kisi ne ladka bhi nahi dekha, kuch nahi hua, lekin maine bandh kamre mein ek shaadi kar li'. Rakhi further said that she only saw Ritesh's bank balance and his pass book. 'Mujhpe daya mat karo. Main ek achchi insaan hoon. Agar aapko lagta hai ki main aapke pyaar ki kaabil hoon, mujhe daya nahi chahiye, mujhe zindagi bhar sab chahiye. Jo haq hai, woh pramaan patra mujhe laa ke do, toh main aapke saath zaroor nibhana chahungi', said Rakhi. Also Read - ‘OMG UMAR IS SHIRTLESS’ trends as fans swoon over Umar Riaz’s chiselled body – see tweets

Rakhi later added saying, 'Agar woh pramaan patra nahi laoge, toh mujhe nahi lagta main aapke saath ghar nibha paungi, phir toh hume alag hona hoga'. She even described herself as ‘legally unmarried’. For the uninitiated, in the Bigg Boss 15 episode, Rakhi had revealed that Ritesh is already married and has a kid from the first marriage. She even had informed that her marriage with Ritesh is not legal as he had not divorced his first wife. While Rakhi and Ritesh were locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Snigdha Priya, a Bihar-based woman spoke about her marriage with him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans call Karan Kundrra a winner after seeing him handle Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and RJs tough questions with maturity – read tweets