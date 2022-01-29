Bigg Boss 15's grand finale will happen on January 29 and 30th. Several celebrities will be seen gracing the show with their presence including , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, , , Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan. Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant and her husband Ritesh Singh will be seen entertaining the audiences with their stint. On Saturday (January 29), Rakhi and Ritesh were spotted on the sets of the show. The two were dressed in matching outfits. Well, it seems as Rakhi and Ritesh will be performing on the show's finale. Both posed for the paps and Rakhi even kissed Ritesh. She called her husband 'Bollywood's .' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhat chooses money over trophy; picks briefcase and gets ELIMINATED?

Check out a video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan visits Devoleena Bhattacharjee in hospital – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video, Rakhi was ordering Ritesh to kiss her and within no time the netizens trolled the actress for her drama. One user commented 'Chuma chanti chal ri h', while the other wrote, 'Ye koi RAMDIKHANA hai? Band karo ye gandi harqateim'. 'Karan aur Teja ko itna gyan bat ne ke baad...yeh kya ho raha hai Rakhi Maa...Ha Maa jaisi thi bb15 main' commented the other user. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: As Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla, a look at 5 SidNaaz moments that will leave everyone in tears [VIEW PICS]

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi was seen telling Ritesh to get six-pack abs like Umar Riaz. During her stay in the Bigg Boss 15, rakhi had confessed that she is not legally married and had taken pheras in a hotel room. While in an interview Ritesh had said that he is already seeking a divorce from his first wife.