Bigg Boss OTT former contestant Raqesh Bapat has fallen in love with his ladylove once again. Yes, it seems as Raqesh is closely watching Bigg Boss season 15 for several reasons. Before Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh had shared that he will be supporting her from outside, and well it seems as the actor is living up to his promise. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Unbelievable! Fans tag THESE 5 contestants as the most 'boring' on Salman Khan's reality show

Yesterday in the show, Shamita was seen giving her shoes to Miesha Iyer after knowing that her parents are no more. For the unversed, during a 'Jungle Mein Khunkhar Dangal' task, Shamita destroyed Miesha's shoes. The latter was seen getting emotional and was seen telling Pratik that she has no one to send her essentials inside the house. Shamita overheard their conversation and asked Pratik what she meant by that. Pratik told Shamita that Meisha's parents are no more. Shamita cried her heart out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz pens encouraging words as brother Umar Riaz suffers a head injury during a task; 'You give something up...'

Shamita told Pratik to call Miesha and offered her to take sandals from her collection. Miesha said she cannot take it due to the rules but Shamita picked one for her and kept it. Shamita's sweet gesture not only won Raqesh's heart but also made her fans feel proud of her. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Pratik Sehajpal and more: Times when Bigg Boss contestants wanted to quit the show midway and their shocking reasons

Raqesh took to Twitter and shared the clipping from the show. He wrote, "Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution @ShamitaShetty #Kudos."

Take a look at his post -

Shamita's gesture won millions of hearts and fans started praising her for her kindness and sweetness.