Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff dissects the REAL, shocking reason why he was eliminated

was the first contestant who got eliminated from Bigg Boss season 15. Host announced the eviction on Sunday during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Since the start of the show, Sahil was rarely seen on the show. He never got indulged in a fight and stayed away from controversies. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 October 8 Written update: Meisha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal's romance grabs attention, Nishant Bhat-Shamita Shetty try to sort things out

Bigg Boss former contestant , who appeared on the show as a guest told Salman about Sahil's inactivity and said that he was taking the reality show lightly. Post Sahil's eviction from the show, he claimed that the reality show was not meant for him. He further added saying that the show focuses on fights. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks bathroom lock while Vidhi Pandya takes shower; 'Don't do this to a girl,' fumes Karan Kundrra – watch video

In an interview with Amar Ujala, the evicted contestant said, 'It is surprising that my footage is almost nil, despite the fact that I spent one week inside the house. I did all the household chores during this one week but none of that was shown. The show gives importance only to fights.' Also Read - Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj SURPRISE engagement: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj congratulates the Indian bowler; says, 'Shabaash Cheeteh'

He further added saying, 'This show is not made for me. I am a calm person, and only people surrounded by controversies are seen on the show. That made my journey quite difficult'.

For the uninitiated, during the first week of Bigg Boss season 15, all the junglewasi contestants including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, , Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ieshaan Sehgaal were nominated by the Bigg Boss. The contestants were punished after Pratik broke house property during a fight with Jay.