In tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host will be seen reuniting with his old co-star actress Bhagyashree. Actress Bhagyashree donned a beautiful light yellow saree and the two recreated their scene from the popular film . Also Read - Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kiya heroine Bhagyashree looks ravishing as she chills in a blue monokini – see pics

The video of the two recreating the scene from their film was shared on the channel. In the video, Bhagyrashree stood on the stage as Salman Khan entered the set riding a bicycle. The two sang 'Tum Ladki Ho' song from their 1989 film and held hands while Salman was riding cycle. Salman even revealed that he didn't get work for 8 months after the film. Salman and Bhagyashree even revealed more special memories from their film. Moreover, Salman recalled that the actress fainted on the sets once and Bhagyashree revealed that while they were shooting the pigeon sequence, the pigeon never went up to Salman. Also Read - Thalaivii gets a thumbs up from Rajinikanth; here's what the Thalaivar said about the Kangana Ranaut starrer

Take a look at the promo - Also Read - Thalaivii movie review: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami bring power and poise to an uneven, formulaic Jayalalithaa biopic

Besides this, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and his co-star Sanya Malhotra will be seen gracing the reality show for promoting their film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Abhimanyu and Sanya will be entering the house and will play tasks with the contestants.

Maine Pyaar Kiya marked Bhagyashree's debut as an actor, while it was Salman's first film as the lead.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Antim: The Final Truth which is directed by .

Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss 15 two wild card entries Raqesh Bapat and entered the house. Contestant Meisha Iyer was evicted from the house last night.