This Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 15 is going to be extra special. The cast of S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic film 'RRR', including actors Jr NTR, , , and director Rajamouli will make a special appearance on the reality show. The cast of RRR will be coming to promote their upcoming action thriller film. The team of RRR was clicked at the Film City, Mumbai. Alia Bhatt donned a beautiful yellow-orange saree, while Ram Charan was spotted with his furry pet. Alia takes the opportunity to wish Salman in her own style and will be seen opening the episode herself by greeting the viewers. She also welcomed host by singing a birthday song for him with a live band.

The viewers will witness a roller coaster ride of unlimited masti, fun games, and a grand birthday blast of the ' ' host. Alia even tells Salman that the contestants of the show have planned a surprise for him. The host meets the contestants through MeTV and the housemates give a power-packed performance on Salman's super hit songs.

Along with the contestants, Salman also will be seen grooving to his songs. Later, S.S. Rajamouli will be seen getting a cake for Salman and the actor will be seen celebrating his birthday in advance with the entire team of RRR.