Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan celebrates his pre-birthday bash with the RRR team Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and S.S. Rajamouli – view pics

This Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 15 is going to be extra special. The cast of S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic film 'RRR', including actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and director Rajamouli will make a special appearance on the reality show. The cast of RRR will be coming to promote their upcoming action thriller film.