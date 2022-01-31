Bigg Boss season 15's second runner-up Karan Kundrra was recently seen praising his co-contestant in a video. After the grand finale, Rakhi recorded a video with Karan and called him the 'real' winner of Bigg Boss 15. Both, Rakhi and Karan shared a strong bond inside the house and they know each other for a long time now. In the video, Rakhi begins saying, 'guys dekho yeh hai mera Bigg Boss winner jiska mein prachar kar rahi thi har jagah. Yeh mera winner hai'. Karan is then seen planting a kiss on her cheeks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and others; Here's what we can expect from these celebs now

Karan replies saying, 'yeh meri sab se jyada favourite hai and sab se jyada pyaar aur positivity sirf Rakhi ne di hai. Pure show mein jitna bhi ladti rahi hai mere se, hamesha apne haatho se khana khilaya hai isne mere ko. Isne mujhe kabhi sad nahi hone diya, yeh hai real Rakhi Sawant agar apko nahi pata toh jaan jao. Agar iss ladki ko kabhi jarurat padi kisi chiz ki, mar jaunga lekin mein Rakhi ke liye har chiz karunga'. He then kisses her and says 'I love you, Rakhi'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary comes in support of Karan Kundrra; says, 'Distasteful eviction'

Rakhi then gets a bit emotional as she thanks Karan for his kind words. She continues saying, 'tu mera winner hai n puri janta ka winner hai'. Karan does not agree and says 'Tejasswi'. Not just Rakhi, but former contestants were rooting for Pratik Sehajpal and wanted him to become the winner of the show. Tejasswi Prakash became the winner and took home Rs. 40 lakhs along with the trophy. While Pratik emerged as the first runner-up of the show.