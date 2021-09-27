Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana recently took a jibe at for participating in 's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Moose took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a tweet which read, 'Sources confirmed that Shamita Shetty has been roped for bigg boss season 16 and 17, if still couldn’t be able to win then we can expect her in season 18 too (sic)!' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan gets massively trolled for wearing 'ulta mask' as he returns to Mumbai after Tiger 3 shoot; here's how netizens reacted

Within no time, Shamita's fans criticized Moose for her post. They even called her jealous. Moose shared a video and wherein she addressed the issue. Moose said, 'Earlier, I was accused of being lazy and unhygienic, you all must have seen. Now, I am being called immature, jealous and uneducated. Alright, I am the only one in the whole world who is bad, you and your Shamita Shetty are great'.

She further added saying, 'I have never said anything bad about her but learn to take a joke. I am just spreading laughter and positive vibes. I have stayed with her, not you. Come on! In Punjab, we laugh at such things. You have followed a Punjabi, this is what you will get. If you don’t like it, you can unfollow me. I have never asked you for votes, do you think I care about you following me?'

Shamita was earlier seen on Bigg Boss 3, but had to leave the show as she had to attend her sister ’s wedding with Raj Kundra. Recently, Shamita participated in Bigg Boss OTT and became the second runner-up.

Several popular celebs will be seen participating in Bigg Boss 15 including Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, and Afsana Khan. The show will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 pm on Colors.