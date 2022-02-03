Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty in no MOOD to forget Tejasswi Prakash's age-shaming and derogatory comments? This is what she said

Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty is in no mood to settle her differences with Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita said that she has forgiven Tejasswi but she will never be friends with her.