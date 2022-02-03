Bigg Boss 15's emerged as one of the finalists on the show has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the viewers for playing the game with dignity. In an interview with ETimes TV Shamita spoke her heart out about Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash's age-shaming and derogatory comments. Well, it seems as Shamita is in no mood to settle her differences with Tejasswi. For the uninitiated, during a BB Hotel task, Tejasswi got into a heated argument with Shamita and ended up calling her an 'aunty' as she sat on top of Karan Kundrra to give him a massage. Tejasswi couldn't stand Shamita getting close to her boyfriend and pulled her leg in anger. Tejasswi went on to say 'aunty chadh gayi ispe bhi'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh REVEAL they are not engaged; read deets

Shamita said that she has forgiven Tejasswi as she does not hold things in her heart for too long as she believed it will make her a bitter person. She even said that she will not be able to forget. Shamita said, 'I've forgiven her but it did pain me to see a woman doing it to another woman. She would get out her insecurities during a task and she would say a lot of things and then sit and justify. And agar apologise bhi karti thi which would rarely happen she would again go on a justifying mode. During the finale when my mother's video was played and she revealed that she broke down after watching me getting age-shamed that thing got to me. When she again got on the mode to justify that's when I lost it. If you claim to spread awareness about women empowerment please ensure what you speak about another woman even in a state of anger because then that shows your true character.'

Shamita added saying that it is Tejasswi's insecurities that have made her do things that she did on the show. 'I've nothing in my heart against her but yes I don't ever want to see her in the future. To all those people who hurt me for their own reasons in the show I've forgiven her, but I wouldn't like to associate with them anymore', said Shamita.

She even said that her energies with Tejasswi do not match and she will not be friends with her. Shamita turned a year older yesterday (February 2) and her elder sister threw a brunch party for her. She invited everyone except Tejasswi and Karan as the entire Shetty family is upset with the former's aunty remark.