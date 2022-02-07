Bigg Boss season 15's ex-contestant emerged as one of the finalists and won hearts with her honesty. Recently, the actress spoke her heart out about her journey in the film industry, personal attacks inside 's reality show, and more. In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, Shamita spoke about living under the shadow of her sister and how people taught that it was easy for her in Bollywood as she comes from a family in the film industry. She said that there was a constant comparison of her with Shilpa and people expected a lot more from her. Shamita said that people believed that it was easy for her in the industry as Shilpa was an actress. She said that it is difficult for a sibling to make their mark in the industry especially when there is constant comparison. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s Valentine's Day plan with Abhinav Shukla has a hilarious spin – watch video

Shamita said, "I am so happy that people gave me this chance to show my true self. I am so happy they kept me till the end and let me play this game my way. A lot of people out there don't understand how difficult it has been for me in the industry." She said that in Bollywood it was a struggle for her and sister Shilpa knows it. She even thanked everyone for giving her the opportunity to be on Bigg Boss and be herself. "I am happy that I could stand by my values, principles and didn't let the game or the house change my real personality till the end," said the actress.

Shamita also spoke about the personal attacks made on her during the show and said that there were moments when she broke down in the house as it was difficult for her to digest and absorb the things that were being said to her. Shamita then said that she was lucky to put herself together and come back stronger each time she felt broken. "There were a lot of people who came in with a preconceived notion or idea of me and they changed their thoughts about me when they got to know me. I am so happy that happened. It was very difficult and there were many times when I told myself is it really worth inflicting myself with so much emotional pain. But I am glad I decided to continue with the journey and reached the end. I am proud of myself that I managed to stick to my values and my principles," said the actress.

The actress said that she has come out of the Bigg Boss 15 looking at life differently and her perceptions about a lot of things have changed now. Recently, Shamita turned a year older and her elder sister Shilpa hosted a grand party which was attended by her family and friends. Several Bigg Boss 15's contestants were also part of the celebration. Post her celebration, Shamita posted a video holding her cat in her hands and thanked her fans for making her birthday very special.