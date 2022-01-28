Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty thanks Gauahar Khan for supporting Shamita Shetty after Tejasswi Prakash age-shamed her

Recently, Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan supported Shamita on Twitter and bashed Tejasswi for her harsh comments. Shamita's elder sister Shilpa Shetty thanked Gauahar for her support and wrote, "Thank you @GAUAHAR_KHAN for being so vociferous. Takes a strong woman to take up for another, That you are.#respect. Never give up on 3 things. Your family, your heart or your Dignity. @ShamitaShetty so proud, u showed grace under fire #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaShettyForTheWin."