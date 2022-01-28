Bigg Boss season 15's grand finale will happen on January 29 and 30. The viewers got their top 6 contestants including , , Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Tejasswi Prakash. recently got evicted from the show ahead of its grand finale. Well, during a task, Shamita Shetty was seen giving massage to Karan when Tejasswi pulled her down and also called her an 'aunty'. Teja said, ‘Aunty isme bhi chaddh gayi’. Though Tejasswi apologized to Shamita later, her age-shaming statement did not go down well with the netizens. Since then Tejasswi has been receiving backlash for calling co-contestant Shamita 'aunty'. Also Read - Bigg Boss winner: Rubina Dilaik, Sidharth Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and more – Prize money earned by past contestants will leave you stumped

Recently, Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan supported Shamita on Twitter and bashed Tejasswi for her harsh comments. In her tweet, Gauahar had written, "Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse . Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone's mindset . #shamita was such a sport . U cant teach dignity , it's inbuilt . #bb15." Shamita's elder sister Shipla Shetty responded to Gauahar's support by tweeting, "Thank you @GAUAHAR_KHAN for being so vociferous. Takes a strong woman to take up for another, That you are.#respect. Never give up on 3 things. Your family, your heart or your Dignity. @ShamitaShetty so proud, u showed grace under fire #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaShettyForTheWin."

Never give up on 3 things. Your family , your heart or your Dignity . @ShamitaShetty so proud, u showed grace under fire #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaShettyForTheWin https://t.co/hohPUphBz5 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 27, 2022

Earlier, Bollywood actress also took to her Twitter and expressed her disappointment over the incident. Bipasha tweeted, “Age shaming disgustingly ,then saying sorry..beyond pathetic !If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful.” Shilpa thanked Bipasha for supporting Shamita and said, “A STRONG WOMAN Is someone who raises other women up instead of tearing them down. THANKYOU @bipsluvurself for always being strong and voicing what’s wrong #respect #ShamitaIsTheBoss.”

Bigg Boss 7 ex-contestant Andy Kumar tweeted, “#ShamitaShetty is nothing close to an Aunty! But #tejasswiprakash is acting much more like an aunty! SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY.” Shilpa even thanked him and wrote, “Thankyou @iAmVJAndy for always saying it as it is When a woman is denegrated anywhere …we as a society SHOULD NOT and CANNOT be OK with it. Thankyou for your support #respect #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaForTheWin #ShamitaShetty.”

Fans of Bigg Boss season 15 are eagerly waiting for the grand finale. Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.