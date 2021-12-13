Bigg Boss season 15 is witnessing a high voltage drama in their upcoming episodes. The contestants of Bigg Boss 15 recently got emotional as host gave them a tough choice to choose from. Salman told the contestants will get a chance to see their parents or have Rs 15 lakh in the prize money. Well, these options were tough to choose from and contestants could not stop their tears. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla, Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash and more: Meet the 20 most qualified celebrities of the TV industry

In the teaser of tonight's episode, Tejasswi Prakash is given a chance to speak to her mom, but she begins to cry. She tells Salman 'Don't say that, sir.' Later, Karan Kkundrra also refuses to take his father's call and says that it would make him weak. He even said that there was a time when everyone left him but his parents stood by his side. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you agree with Salman Khan that Karan Kundrra doesn't stand by Tejasswi Prakash? Vote now

Watch the video here:

Both Tejasswi and Karan were seen crying holding each other. Umar Riaz's mother praised him for his strong game and said that he is already a winner for them. Moreover, Rajiv and Shamita were seen crying uncontrollably. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan faces massive flak for degrading Asim Riaz, bashing Umar Riaz and portraying Karan Kundrra in 'bad light' – read tweets

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Tejasswi was praised by Salman for her game. He even scolded Karan for influencing Tejasswi. He reprimanded Karan and said that he has issues when Tejasswi gets closer to other people inside the house. The host Salman even exposed Karan's hypocrisy and accused him of defending Tejasswi when his friends mocked her in front of him.

Later, Salman targetted Umar and slammed him for trying to follow his brother Asim's game. Within no time, Salman was massively trolled for scolding Umar and Karan. Netizens bashed him for his opinion and supported Umar and Karan on social media.