Bigg Boss 15 went on air on October 2 and in just 16 days, the show has garnered a lot of attention. Fans have already decided who are their most favourite, most hated, most controversial contestants in this season of 's show. However, one contestant who has been winning hearts right from day 1 is Karan Kundrra. The actor, who was recently seen in , is one of the most popular names and faces amongst the contestants and he is ensuring to maintain his popularity inside the show as well.

Fans have predicted that Karan will ultimately emerge as the winner. Recently, Varun Sood 's tweet about predicting Karan as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 also went viral. His bonding with Tejassvi Prakash, another very popular contestant, is already being shipped and fans have been trending TEJRAN, celebrating this 'new couple' inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, things may take an ugly turn for the actor as a wild card entry is about to shake up his world.

Karan Kundrra, who has stayed in good books of contestants and fans, mostly, till now, will have to face ex-lover in the show. It is rumoured that the model-actress will enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card and the makers plan to have a face-off between the exes. This is being touted as a strategy to bring out the worst out of Karan Kundrra and make things more interesting on the show.

However, there is no confirmation as yet but if this does happen, it will add the right kind of tadka on the show. It would certainly be awkward to have Karan and Anusha in the same room, and more so now, with Karan and Tejassvi being shipped as the new couple.