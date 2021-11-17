In the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 15, the makers introduce 'Jail ki Sazaa.' The VIP contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, and Umar Riaz are told to decide who among , , Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, and Rajiv Adatia should be punished and sent to jail. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat's game will help him eliminate Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash from the show? Vote now

The VIPs send Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal to have a debate. In the first debate, Jay wins and Pratik then calls Neha for a debate. Pratik says that he does not have much to say against Neha, while she puts her point across in front of the VIPs. Pratik volunteers to go to jail and tells VIPs that Neha has entered 10 days ago and has not made many mistakes. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Aamir Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Shilpa Shetty and more celebs get trolled for the most bizarre reasons

Vishal and Umar have a heated argument with Nishant, who feels Pratik's decision is right. While Tejasswi tells Nishant to come to a common decision. Tejasswi, Karan, Umar, and Vishal decide to send Neha to jail, but Nishant does not agree with their decision. Bigg Boss tells them to decide and give one name. Later, the VIPs decide to send Pratik to jail and free Neha. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Nishant Bhat nalla hai' trends after he betrays VIP members for Pratik Sehajpal – read tweets